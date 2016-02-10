FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Popolare Sondrio 2015 profit up 12 pct on lower writedowns
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Popolare Sondrio 2015 profit up 12 pct on lower writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Di Sondrio says:

* 2015 net profit 129.3 million euros to 129.3 million euros helped by lower loan writedowns

* Bad loans rose 19.6 percent last year to 753 million euros.

* Overall problematic loans up 14.2 percent to 2.36 billion euros or 9.8 percent of total loans

* CET1 ratio 10.49 percent at end-2015 vs 9.25 percent requested by ECB in SREP process

* Bank strong enough to continue on a standalone basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.