BRIEF-Popolare Sondrio 2015 profit up 12 pct on lower writedowns

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Di Sondrio says:

* 2015 net profit 129.3 million euros to 129.3 million euros helped by lower loan writedowns

* Bad loans rose 19.6 percent last year to 753 million euros.

* Overall problematic loans up 14.2 percent to 2.36 billion euros or 9.8 percent of total loans

* CET1 ratio 10.49 percent at end-2015 vs 9.25 percent requested by ECB in SREP process

* Bank strong enough to continue on a standalone basis