Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna Says:

* 2015 net profit 219.2 million euros

* 2015 loan loss provisions at 705.8 million euros, down 13.2 percent y/y

* proposed dividend of 0.10 euros a share versus 0.02 euros previous year

* fully-phased CET 1 ratio estimated at 11.2 percent at end-December vs. 11.78 percent pro-forma at end-September