March 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne:

* says potential partner has to have similar multi-brand strategy to FCA’s * says General Motors, Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan have strategies similar to FCA’s * says cannot imagine how a tie-up Ford could work given its one-brand strategy * says has not discussed a tie-up with Ford Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)