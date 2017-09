March 4 (Reuters) - Banca Carige Says:

* The ECB has asked for new business plan by end of May, new funding plan by end of March

* Following ECB's request and given persisting difficult market conditions, made 57.1 million euro writedown; as a result, 2015 net loss at 101.7 million euros