FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banca Carige shareholders sign pact over 7.6 pct stake
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2016 / 10:03 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banca Carige shareholders sign pact over 7.6 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banca Carige:

* Shareholders sign agreement over 7.57 percent of bank’s capital

* Pact members committed to present and vote slate of board nominees at March 31 shareholder meeting

* Board candidates supported by pact are Claudio Calabi, Alberto Mocchi, Sara Armella, Giuseppe Pontremoli and Elena David

* Pact members include Panama-based Compania Financiera Lonestar which holds 6 percent stake in Carige, Genoa-based Spininvest with 0.5 percent stake and other three individual investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.