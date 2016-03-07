BRIEF-Banca Carige shareholders sign pact over 7.6 pct stake

March 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banca Carige:

* Shareholders sign agreement over 7.57 percent of bank’s capital

* Pact members committed to present and vote slate of board nominees at March 31 shareholder meeting

* Board candidates supported by pact are Claudio Calabi, Alberto Mocchi, Sara Armella, Giuseppe Pontremoli and Elena David

* Pact members include Panama-based Compania Financiera Lonestar which holds 6 percent stake in Carige, Genoa-based Spininvest with 0.5 percent stake and other three individual investors