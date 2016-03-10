FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brunello Cucinelli CEO sees payout ratio rising to 30 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 10, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brunello Cucinelli CEO sees payout ratio rising to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinellli Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli says:

* To increase dividend payout ratio by around 2 percentage points per year to get to 30 percent in a couple of years from 26.5 percent at end-2015

* To invest a total of 80 million euros in 2016-2018 starting with 33-34 million euros this year

* To open six or seven new shops in 2016

* Like-for-like sales growth stands at 4.1 percent as of today in line with expectations

* Net financial debt to remain stable in 2016 before declining to 30-35 million euros at end-2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.