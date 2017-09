March 15 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Italy bank lending to households, non-financial companies up 0.04 percent year-on-year in February after 0.58 percent annual drop in January - banking association ABI

* Funding from deposits, bonds at Italian banks down 1.04 percent year-on-year in February after 1.55 percent annual drop in January - ABI (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)