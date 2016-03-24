FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exor cuts debt by 660 mln euros selling stakes to PartnerRe
March 24, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exor cuts debt by 660 mln euros selling stakes to PartnerRe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor says:

* Has agreed to sell a 36-percent-stake in British real estate group Almacantar to its fully-owned reinsurance unit PartnerRe for 485 million euros ($542.08 million)

* Will also sell other financial investments to other subsidiaries in the PartnerRe group for 175 million euros

* Will use overall proceeds of 660 million euros from transactions to reduce its debt

* Transactions expected to close by the end of April aim to help diversify investments held by PartnerRe without changing its portfolio’s overall risk profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

