FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carige confirms Apollo offer to buy bad loans, large stake
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carige confirms Apollo offer to buy bad loans, large stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige says:

* Has received letter from Apollo Management International on March 23 with revised offer following a first letter on Feb. 10

* Apollo is offering to buy the bank’s portfolio of non-performing loans and to subscribe to 500 million euro of a 550 million euro new share issue

* Remaining 50 million euro would be offered to current shareholders.

* Apollo offer is non binding and will be examined by new board to be appointed at a March 31 shareholder meeting

* Carige’s non performing loans totalled 3.5 billion euro at end-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.