April 4 (Reuters) - Banca Carige says:

* Appoints Guido Bastianini as CEO at first meeting of new board

* Board has started examining proposal submitted by Apollo Management International Apollo has offered to buy Carige’s bad loans and plug the ensuing capital shortfall by buying into a capital increase which would give a majority stake in the bank

