April 12 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* UniCredit closes session down 5.15 percent

* Intesa Sanpaolo closes down 4.1 percent

* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena among few Italian banks in positive territory, closes up 1.16 percent

* Italy’s banking index down 3.73 percent at end of session Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)