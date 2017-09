(Corrects name of foundation from Cariparma to Cariparo in second bullet point)

April 14 (Reuters) - Giuseppe Guzzetti, chief of Italy’s banking foundations association, says:

* thirty foundations will contribute 500 million euros in total to the bank fund

* in detail, Cariplo will give 100 million euros, while Compagnia di Sanpaolo will contribute with 100 million euros and Cariparo 40 million euros. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)