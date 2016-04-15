FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford says no interest in merger with Fiat Chrysler
April 15, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford says no interest in merger with Fiat Chrysler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford says in an emailed statement:

* Has no interest in a merger with Fiat Chrysler

* “Has no plan or interest other than to continue to accelerate our One Ford plan, deliver product excellence and drive innovation in every part of our business”

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier on Friday Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford are the only remaining potential merger candidates, since its attempt to join up with GM has been rebuffed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

