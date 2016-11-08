BRIEF-Mediaset does not envisage other scenario than enforcement of pay-TV contract- CFO

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset:

* Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani says company does not envisage any other scenario than execution of original contract with Vivendi over pay-TV unit

* Giordani says up to Vivendi to decide on pay-TV unit's participation in football rights auctions to be held next year

* Another executive says sees Mediaset 2016 advertising revenues growing 2.7-3.1 percent

* Company says advertising revenues in October up 4.1 percent, according to a presentation slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)