10 months ago
BRIEF-YNAP in line with 2016 guidance of "high-teens" sales growth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-YNAP in line with 2016 guidance of "high-teens" sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian online fashion retailer Yoox-Net-A-Porter:

* Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Enrico Cavatorta says the group is in line to achieve 2016 sales guidance for "high-teen" growth at constant exchange rates

* Cavatorta says UK sales growth in July was in single digits, following the British vote to leave the European Union, back to normal

* Cavatorta says October trading levels in line with September

* An executive says average spending per year by each customer is rising, although average order value is falling, because clients are shopping more frequently

* Executive adds that marketing initiatives have been focused on engaging exisiting customers and "awakening dormant customers" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

