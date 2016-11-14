FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Italy's Ferragamo to present new strategy end-January
#Apparel & Accessories
November 14, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Italy's Ferragamo to present new strategy end-January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury good maker Salvatore Ferragamo:

* New Chief Executive Eraldo Poletto says the group needs to make the brand more modern, to make it more desirable

* Poletto expects to present new group strategy at the end of January next year

* CEO says will work on growth coming from existing stores

* Chief financial officer Ernesto Greco says that company very active in renegotiating rental agreement for its stores, especially in Greater China, and was successful in many cases, especially in Mainland China

* Greco says further store network will be limited, only related to some emerging countries or emerging regions

* CFO says company incurred one-off expenses due to management changes, quantifiable in a "few million" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
