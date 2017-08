Feb 3 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo:

* Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco says with patent box agreement the group's tax rate in the future years is estimated to go down to 24 percent, from 31 percent in 2015

* The company signed a preliminary agreement with the Italian tax authorities in December to take advantage of the so-called Patent Box tax break regime

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)