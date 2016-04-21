FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's Vicenza bank says clients demand 1 bln euros in compensation
April 21, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Popolare di Vicenza says in IPO prospectus:

* core revenues in first 2 months of 2016 are lower estimates

* legal disputes could require further provisions

* if capital increase not fully subscribed bank cannot rule out “resolution measures”

* available capital now is not enough to meet financial needs in the next 12 months without capital increase

* clients who bought shares in the bank are demanding 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in compensation for losses Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
