April 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Veneto Banca says:

* Q1 net loss 34 million euros after writedowns on loans of 59 million euros

* updates business plan, sees net profit at 150 million euros in 2018, about 250 million euros in 2020

* sees fully loaded CET 1 after capital increase at 12.4 percent in 2018, 14.5 percent in 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)