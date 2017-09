May 3 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca says:

* Fully-loaded Cet 1 ratio stood at 6.8 percent at end-March, unchanged from end-Dec

* Phased-in Cet 1 ratio 6.9 pct vs 7.2 pct in Dec 2015

* sees pro-forma fully-loaded and phased-in Cet 1 ratios at above 11 percent after planned capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)