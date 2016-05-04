FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EI Towers nearing foreign M&A, sees dividend if no INWIT deal
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 4, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EI Towers nearing foreign M&A, sees dividend if no INWIT deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - EI Towers executives tell an analyst conference call:

* entering “concrete & material option” regarding international M&A opportunity

* should be in position to finalize something on small M&A in radio area in next weeks

* company may decide before year-end on dividend payment if no deal on INWIT

* no visibility on timing of INWIT deal, hopes Telecom Italia will take a decision in weeks rather than months

* would not buy a minority stake in INWIT if no clear path to majority

* financing for INWIT at the time of offer was committed and did not foresee any rights issue or capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
