May 5 (Reuters) - Gian Maria Gross-Pietro, chairman at Intesa Sanpaolo which is guaranteeing Veneto Banca’s cash call, says:

* Expects Veneto Banca cash call to go ahead as originally agreed with underwriters

* Will discuss with new Veneto Banca management any eventual involvement of Atlante fund in lender’s cash call Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)