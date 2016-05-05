FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferragamo board to discuss CEO succession on May 12, in talks with Poletto
May 5, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ferragamo board to discuss CEO succession on May 12, in talks with Poletto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo:

* confirms in talks with Eraldo Poletto on possibly becoming new CEO

* succession issue will be discussed at board meeting on May 12

* Current Ferragamo CEO Michele Norsa will leave his post by the end of the year after a decade at the helm of the Italian luxury goods maker, the company said last month.

* Earlier this week, fashion group Furla said Poletto resigned as CEO of the company to pursue “new professional objectives” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

