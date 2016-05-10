BRIEF-Brembo Q1 revenues rise by 10 pct, profit up over 30 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo says:

* net profit in the first quarter rose by 32 percent at 60.4 million euros compared with a year ago

* in the first three months of the year earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at 109.7 million euros

* Q1 revenues grew by 10 per cent to 563.6 million euros

* Order book projections confirm that revenues will show a good growth also in the remainder of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)