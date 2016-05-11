FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's Creval Q1 net falls 78 pct on lower trading income
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italy's Creval Q1 net falls 78 pct on lower trading income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Credito Valtellinese says:

* Q1 net profit 5 million euros from 23 million euros in previous year

* Loan writedowns 49 million euros in Q1, down 27.5 percent from previous year

* Q1 trading income 8 million euros from 35 million euros in previous year

* Q1 net gains on equity-accounted investments 89,000 euros from 4 million euros in previous year

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.2 percent at end-March from 13.1 percent at end-December

* Net non-performing exposure 3.4 billion euros at end-March. Coverage ratio 37 percent down from 40 percent at end-December mostly due to sale of bad loan portfolio. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
