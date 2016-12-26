FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
#Financials
December 26, 2016 / 8:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi says ECB wants it to raise 8.8 bln euros in capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says on Monday:

* the results of stress tests earlier this year indicated a capital shortfall, for the adverse scenario only, of 2.44 percent in relation to end-2018 fully loaded CET 1 ratio

* European Central Bank has calculated such a shortfall requires 8.8 billion euros of new capital to plug

* bank's liquidity position has rapidly deteriorated between November 30 and December 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

