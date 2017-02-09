BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 The CEO of Mediobanca Alberto Nagel says in a call with journalists on second-quarter results:
* confirms plan to sell 3 percent of its stake in insurer Generali over plan period to remain with 10 percent stake
* Mediobanca has always supported growth at Generali through mergers and acquisitions and will continue to do so, though acquisitions must offer returns
* has no sign of any of the bank's shareholders wanting to pull out, the bank has good relations with UniCredit
* expects a positive second half of its financial year, confirms dividend policy
* believes 20 billion euro state rescue fund for banks is enough and will stabilise the sector
* given the size of Italy's bad loan problem, the Atlante fund runs the risk of a low probability of success Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: