FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banco Popolare, BPM merger to result in bank called Banco BPM SpA
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banco Popolare, BPM merger to result in bank called Banco BPM SpA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare di Milano say:

* their board of directors approved the merger project

* new entity resulting from merger will be called Banco BPM S.p.A.

* the newco will operate both as bank and as a holding company

* shares of the newco will be listed on the Milan stock exchange

* the newco will have its legal headquarters in Milan and its administrative headquarters in Verona

* the first board of directors of newco will consist of 19 directors

* merger will be executed on a ratio with 54.626 pct of newco’s capital pertaining to current shareholders of Banco Popolare and 45.374 pct to BPM investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.