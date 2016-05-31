FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Veneto Banca sets price range for cash call at 0.1-0.5 euros/share
May 31, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Veneto Banca sets price range for cash call at 0.1-0.5 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Veneto Banca says:

* sets price range for 1 billion euros cash call at between 0.1-0.5 euros per share

* Atlante rescue fund has agreed to sub underwrite lender’s cash call

* initial public offering to start on June 8

* capital raising aims to avoid possible systemic risk, limit as much as possible impact on local economy

* validity of Atlante fund’s guarantee subject to it gaining majority stake in bank

* Atlante fund will only buy unsold shares at minimum price of 0.1 euro each Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
