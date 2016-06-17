FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cairo considers improving offer for Italy's Rcs Mediagroup - source
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Cairo considers improving offer for Italy's Rcs Mediagroup - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cairo Communication is considering whether to improve the conditions of its all-share takeover bid for publisher RCS Mediagroup to challenge a rival bid from a group of RCS shareholders, a source close to the matter said.

Friday is the last day Cairo has to sweeten its all-share takeover offer, which was launched this week. The rival bid from a group of investors including private equity firm Investindustrial begins next Monday.

The source said Cairo would not seek the support of a partner.

RCS publishes Italy’s top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Giulia Segreti

