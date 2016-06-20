FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shares in Italian banks rise strongly at opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* Shares rise strongly at open with sector index up 6 percent after polls showed momentum for 'Remain' campaign ahead of Thursday's referendum on Britain's EU membership

* UBI Banca, Popolare di Milano, Banca Carige and Popolare Emilia all rise around 9 percent

* Shares in UniCredit up nearly 7 percent after a report at the weekend that former industry minister Corrado Passera could be appointed chief executive as early as this week

* Trader says Passera's appointment would be positive for the stock, fuelling gains in the short term although the bank's new boss would still face tough challenges ahead Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

