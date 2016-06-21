REFILE-BRIEF-Investcorp sees Corneliani sales above $200 mln in 5-6 yrs

(Adds dropped word 'sales' in headline)

June 21 (Reuters) - Investcorp Head of Corporate Investment in Europe Hazem Ben-Gacem says:

* Targets raising Corneliani's turnover to more than $200 million over the next 5-6 years, with focus on North America

* Hopes for a future market listing of the Italian luxury tailor but adds "we need to walk, before we can run"

* Will appoint new CEO at Corneliani shortly and invest a "substantial amount" of money in the Italian suitmaker