June 21, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Investcorp sees Corneliani sales above $200 mln in 5-6 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word 'sales' in headline)

June 21 (Reuters) - Investcorp Head of Corporate Investment in Europe Hazem Ben-Gacem says:

* Targets raising Corneliani's turnover to more than $200 million over the next 5-6 years, with focus on North America

* Hopes for a future market listing of the Italian luxury tailor but adds "we need to walk, before we can run"

* Will appoint new CEO at Corneliani shortly and invest a "substantial amount" of money in the Italian suitmaker Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

