BRIEF-Campari holds nearly 70 pct of Grand Marnier owner after takeover bid
June 27, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Campari holds nearly 70 pct of Grand Marnier owner after takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Italian drinks maker Campari says:

* shares equal to 50.7 percent of the total share capital of Grand Marnier owner Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle’s (SPML) were tendered in takeover bid for an overall value of 347 million euros

* after takeover bid Campari holds 69.8 percent of SPML’s capital, 54.5 percent of voting rights in ordinary general meetings and 53.6 percent of voting rights in extraordinary ones

* in concert with certain shareholders, members of the Marnier Lapostolle family, Campari holds 97.8 percent of SPML share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

