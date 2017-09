June 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano says:

* it has sold part of its stake in Anima Holding and as of Monday it has a 14.67 percent stake in the asset manager

* spokesperson adds shares sold equal to 2.1 percent of Anima’s capital

* stake sale boosts bank’s fully-phased CET1 ratio by 3 basis points Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)