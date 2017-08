June 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank shares:

* Unicredit stock down 2.5 percent after opening down more than 1 percent

* Intesa SanPaolo also lower, down over 3 percent in early market

* Shares in Monte dei Paschi down 1.7 pct at market opening; Italian banking stock index down 2.3 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)