July 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* the phone group's fixed-line market share in Italy, taking into account both its fibre and copper networks, fell to 58 percent in 2015 from 61 percent-regulator

* the company's share of Italy's fibre network fell to 47 percent in 2015 from 48 percent the previous year- regulator Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)