July 6 (Reuters) - Yoox Net-a-porter Group:

* shares pare earlier gains and fall more than 3 pct

* the stock initially rose more than 5 percent in early trade

* The company said on Wednesday it remained committed to the United Kingdom after Britain's decision to leave the European Union as it pledged to raise its core profit margin in a new business plan to 2020. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)