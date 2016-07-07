FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monte Paschi working to find quick solution to bad loans - CEO
July 7, 2016 / 6:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monte Paschi working to find quick solution to bad loans - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Fabrizio Viola says:

* working intensely with authorities to find a structural and definitive solution rapidly on bad loans

* board has approved response to draft letter from European Central Bank received in recent days, now waiting to receive ECB letter in final version after which it will disclose contents of letter and bank's position

* results, financial performance in second quarter "positive", confirming first quarter developments Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

