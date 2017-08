July 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit's new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier says:

* the lender is working with Spain's Banco Santander to find a solution to progress with Pioneer deal

* the Financial Times said earlier on Monday that the two banks were set to abandon the deal to merge UniCredit's Pioneer with Santander Asset Management over concerns about uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the EU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)