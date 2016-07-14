FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's BPER sells 450 mln euro in bad loans to Algebris, Cerberus
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italy's BPER sells 450 mln euro in bad loans to Algebris, Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER) says:

* Sells bad loan portfolio with gross book value of around 450 million euros ($499 million) to Algebris NPL Fund and Cerberus European Investments

* 87 percent of portfolio sold comprised corporate loans secured by real estate collateral

* Transaction will not have significant impact on bank’s income statement

* A second significant bad loan sale is scheduled for the second half of the year targeting a pool of mainly unsecured loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
