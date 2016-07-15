BRIEF-Moody's sees 2-5 bln euro capital shortfall at Monte Paschi with bad debt sale

July 15 (Reuters) - Moody's says:

* may cut Monte dei Paschi's B3 Long Term senior unsecured rating due to rising likelihood of bank requiring external support.

* cuts Monte dei Paschi's subordinated and junior subordinated ratings to 'Ca' and 'Ca(hyb)' from 'Caa3' and 'Caa3(hyb)' as it believes these securities would likely suffer significant losses if bank receives external support unless current bail-in rules are waived.

* estimates sale of problem loans would result in capital shortfall of between 2 and 5 billion euros