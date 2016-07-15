FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's sees 2-5 bln euro capital shortfall at Monte Paschi with bad debt sale
#Financials
July 15, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's sees 2-5 bln euro capital shortfall at Monte Paschi with bad debt sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Moody's says:

* may cut Monte dei Paschi's B3 Long Term senior unsecured rating due to rising likelihood of bank requiring external support.

* cuts Monte dei Paschi's subordinated and junior subordinated ratings to 'Ca' and 'Ca(hyb)' from 'Caa3' and 'Caa3(hyb)' as it believes these securities would likely suffer significant losses if bank receives external support unless current bail-in rules are waived.

* estimates sale of problem loans would result in capital shortfall of between 2 and 5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

