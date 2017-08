July 18 (Reuters) - International Media Holding consortium says:

* To return to RCS shareholders by Monday tendered shares since takeover bid failed

* Italian media tycoon Urbano Cairo secured 49 percent of influential publisher RCS after his takeover bid on Friday unexpectedly leapt ahead of a rival offer by some RCS investors and private equity firm Investindustrial. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)