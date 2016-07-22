FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ansaldo STS says opposes court appointment of legal representative
#Communications Equipment
July 22, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo STS says opposes court appointment of legal representative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS says:

* Filed request with Genoa court to overrule decree which appointed Alessandro Barca as company's legal representative

* Maintains decreed is void as it was issued without hearing the counterparty and must be overruled as there is no conflict of interest

* Italy court had appointed Alessandro Barca to represent company in pending legal procedures

* Minority shareholder Elliott has asked court to void the May 13 decision that appointed Ansaldo's current board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
