FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Italy's Exor to fold into new Dutch holding company
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italy's Exor to fold into new Dutch holding company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Agnelli family holding company Exor says:

* proposing cross-border merger of Exor into wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding N.V.

* idea is to simplify corporate structure and align the group with its major businesses, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and CNH Industrial

* Exor N.V. will be listed on Milan bourse, new group headquarters in Netherlands

* merger will become effective by the end of 2016

* Exor shareholders will receive 1 ordinary share of Exor N.V. with 1 voting right for each Exor share

* new holding company will adopt loyalty voting scheme to incentivize long-term share ownership, with 5 voting rights for each Exor N.V. share held without interruption for 5 years

* GAC, which owns 52.99 percent of Exor has confirmed full support for the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.