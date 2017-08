July 26 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Luxottica:

* Shares down more than 4 percent in early trade after weak first-half results, guidance revision

* Luxottica cut its full-year outlook on Monday, blaming uncertain markets, after first-half adjusted operating profit fell 2.5 percent, hit by weakness in North America, its biggest market. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)