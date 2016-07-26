BRIEF-Vivendi CEO has open mind on potential Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger

July 26 (Reuters) - Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine says:
* Has an open mind regarding the potential of a future Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger but nothing on the table at the moment
* Very happy with results statement Telecom Italia will present later on Tuesday
* No plan for a deal between Telecom Italia and Orange
* No plan to sell TIM Brasil for time being but "never say never"
* Comfortable with current stake in Telecom Italia
* Could imagine Telecom Italia being a consolidator one day Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)