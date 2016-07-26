FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Vivendi CEO has open mind on potential Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger
July 26, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vivendi CEO has open mind on potential Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine says:

* Has an open mind regarding the potential of a future Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger but nothing on the table at the moment

* Very happy with results statement Telecom Italia will present later on Tuesday

* No plan for a deal between Telecom Italia and Orange

* No plan to sell TIM Brasil for time being but "never say never"

* Comfortable with current stake in Telecom Italia

* Could imagine Telecom Italia being a consolidator one day Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
