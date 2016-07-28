FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brembo says H1 net profit jumps 43 percent
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 28, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brembo says H1 net profit jumps 43 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo says:

* H1 net profit 127.1 million euros, up 43 percent

* H1 revenues 1.15 billion euros, up 10 percent

* H1 EBITDA margin at 19.8 percent vs 16.8 percent in the same period last year

* order book projection confirms expectations for good revenue growth in second half of the year, looking at coming months with "cautious optimism"

* reiterates ramp-up costs related to the new U.S. and Mexican plants will start to be booked in H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
