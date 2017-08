July 28 (Reuters) - RCS investor Diego Della Valle says:

* Filed complaint with Lazio's regional administrative court against market regulator Consob's decision not to suspend Cairo Communication's takeover bid on RCS

* Pirelli and consortium of RCS investors - comprising Della Valle, Pirelli, Mediobanca and Unipol - who lost out to Cairo in battle over RCS filed similar complaint (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)