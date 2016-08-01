BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi leads Italian banks higher after EU stress test results

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian banks:

* shares in Monte dei Paschi are up 5.7 percent at 0712 GMT after a 10-percent rise in early trade

* UniCredit rises 3 percent, Ubi Banca up 4 percent, Intesa Sanpaolo gains 2.6 pct, Banco Popolare up 4.7 percent at 0712 GMT

* Italian banking index is up 2.7 percent after rising as much as 4 percent in early trade

* banks from Italy, Ireland, Spain and Austria fared worst in the latest European Union stress test, which the region's banking watchdog said on Friday showed there was still work to do in order to boost credit to the bloc's economy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)