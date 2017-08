July 29 (Reuters) - Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:

* Transitional CET 1 Ratio 12.1 percent at end-June vs 11.7 pct end-March * Q2 net profit 208.8 million euros versus analyst consensus for loss of around 50 million euros

* Loan loss provisions 718 million euros in H1

* Gross impaired loans fell by 1.5 bln euros from end-2015 to 45 billion euros